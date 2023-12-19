Delegation Of Chinese Businessmen Visits Alat Free Economic Zone (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Delegation of Chinese businessmen visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ).

The delegation included the managers of different companies engaged in the production of mobile phones, electric cars, buses, textile equipments and products, construction materials, etc.

During the meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, Valeh Alasgarov, the participants were informed about the unique legal framework of the AFEZ, as well as about the industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package for the investors, strategic geographical location of the AFEZ and the transport logistics centers.

The delegates showed great interest in the business environment developed for the investors, and expressed their intentions to build production facilities of the aforementioned products in the AFEZ.

Lastly, the guests got acquainted with the favorable environment created for the investors.