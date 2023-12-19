Delegation Of Chinese Businessmen Visits Alat Free Economic Zone (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Delegation of Chinese businessmen visited the Alat Free Economic
Zone (AFEZ).
The delegation included the managers of different companies
engaged in the production of mobile phones, electric cars, buses,
textile equipments and products, construction materials, etc.
During the meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Alat Free
Economic Zone Authority, Valeh Alasgarov, the participants were
informed about the unique legal framework of the AFEZ, as well as
about the industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and
on-site infrastructure and utilities, the fiscal and non-fiscal
incentives package for the investors, strategic geographical
location of the AFEZ and the transport logistics centers.
The delegates showed great interest in the business environment
developed for the investors, and expressed their intentions to
build production facilities of the aforementioned products in the
AFEZ.
Lastly, the guests got acquainted with the favorable environment
created for the investors.
