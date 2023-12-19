Turkmenistan Refines Customs Efficiency Plying Single Window Mode

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. The
Central Office of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted
a meeting of the commission for coordinating the work of the
'Single Window for Export-Import Operations' system, Trend reports.
Attended by representatives of Turkmenistan's customs service,
ministries, departments, and public associations, the meeting was
devoted to events related to the launch of the 'Single Window'
system, during which the speakers talked about the capabilities of
this digital system.
The draft 'Single Window for Export-Import Operations' system
has been prepared jointly with the State Customs Service of
Turkmenistan, the UN Development Program (UNDP), and the UN
Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
This project brings together, through a digital system, services
related to export-import operations from 16 ministries and
departmental departments involved in the country's foreign economic
activity.
Meanwhile, the recently launched 'Single Window' allows you to
manage customs procedures for the export and import of goods,
reduce paper documents, improve the quality of service to citizens,
and save time.
