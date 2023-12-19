               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan Refines Customs Efficiency Plying Single Window Mode


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. The Central Office of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of the commission for coordinating the work of the 'Single Window for Export-Import Operations' system, Trend reports.

Attended by representatives of Turkmenistan's customs service, ministries, departments, and public associations, the meeting was devoted to events related to the launch of the 'Single Window' system, during which the speakers talked about the capabilities of this digital system.

The draft 'Single Window for Export-Import Operations' system has been prepared jointly with the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, the UN Development Program (UNDP), and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

This project brings together, through a digital system, services related to export-import operations from 16 ministries and departmental departments involved in the country's foreign economic activity.

Meanwhile, the recently launched 'Single Window' allows you to manage customs procedures for the export and import of goods, reduce paper documents, improve the quality of service to citizens, and save time.

