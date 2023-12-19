One Killed As Enemy Fires 495 Shells At Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 495 shells in 79 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Monday, December 18.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 79 shelling attacks and fired 495 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 22 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

Prokudin clarified that residential neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages and a private enterprise in Kherson had come under attack. One person was killed due to Russian aggression.