Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 348,300

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 348,300 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 19, 2023, including 1,140 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

As of December 19, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,798 (+15) enemy tanks, 10,771 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 8,190 (+15) artillery systems, 926 multiple rocket launchers, 611 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,299 (+9) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,611 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,842 (+20) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,200 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

Ukraine reports 105 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours