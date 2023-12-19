               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Shells Mykolaiv Region's Ochakiv, Buildings In Recreational Area Damaged


12/19/2023 2:32:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck the Mykolaiv region's town of Ochakiv with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At 03:08 p.m., December 18, 2023, and 03:52 a.m., December 19, 2023, the Ochakiv community's town of Ochakiv was struck with artillery and MLRS. Buildings were damaged in the recreational coastal area,” Kim wrote.

In his words, on December 18, 2023, the enemy also dropped explosives from unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kutsurub community's village of Dniprovske.

No casualties were reported.

