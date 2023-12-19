Armenia Not To Attend CSTO Meeting To Be Held In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On December 19, a joint session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly is to be held in Moscow, and this time without Armenia, Azernews reports.

Azernews reports, citing Armenian media, that the Armenian delegation will not take part in the meeting.

This information was disseminated by Tsovinar Khachatryan, press secretary of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan.

The report says that Simonyan sent an official letter to the Speaker of the Russian State, Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, in which he informed that he would not take part in the CSTO PA meeting to be held on December 19 in Moscow. It was also noted that the delegation of the Armenian Parliament will not take part in the session.

It should be remembered that this is not the first case of the Armenian side's refusal to participate in the CSTO meetings. Thus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to participate in the CSTO meeting on November 23. In addition, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan did not participate in the Minsk meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Treaty Organisation.