Armenia Not To Attend CSTO Meeting To Be Held In Moscow

On December 19, a joint session of the Council of the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty
Organisation (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly is to be held in Moscow,
and this time without Armenia, Azernews reports.
Azernews reports, citing Armenian media, that the Armenian
delegation will not take part in the meeting.
This information was disseminated by Tsovinar Khachatryan, press
secretary of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan.
The report says that Simonyan sent an official letter to the
Speaker of the Russian State, Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, in which he
informed that he would not take part in the CSTO PA meeting to be
held on December 19 in Moscow. It was also noted that the
delegation of the Armenian Parliament will not take part in the
session.
It should be remembered that this is not the first case of the
Armenian side's refusal to participate in the CSTO meetings. Thus,
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to participate in
the CSTO meeting on November 23. In addition, Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen
Simonyan did not participate in the Minsk meeting of the CSTO
Collective Security Treaty Organisation.
