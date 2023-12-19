Shooting Of Indian Film In Baku Aroused Great Interest In Social Networks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Images from the shooting of the film "Vidaa Muyarchi"
("Perseverance") by famous Indian director Magizh Thirumeni in Baku
have caused great interest among users of social networks,
including in the Indian segment, Azernews reports.
One of the performers in the main roles is the famous Indian
actor Ajit Kumar. The 52-year-old actor has appeared in 41 films
throughout his career. It is reported that Kumar's fans are
following with interest the shooting of the film in Azerbaijan.
Shooting of the action-thriller film in Azerbaijan began in
October and will continue for another 70 days.
Images from the shooting of the film in Baku quickly spread on
social networks and aroused great interest from film lovers.
The film will premiere in 2024 at the traditional Indian
festival of lights, "Diwali".
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107623406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.