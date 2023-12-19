Big B Joins ISPL As The Owner Of Mumbai Team

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was most recently seen in the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born', has now become the owner of Mumbai team in the first edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

The senior actor took to his social media to announce his association with the league. Sharing a picture of himself alongside Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, he wrote in the caption,“What an exciting and most noble, filled with courage and care, concept, the initiation of the ISPL - the Street Premier league.”

“An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets, gullies and make shift home made pitches to play cricket , now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in formal setups before the millions the world over. For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt , for a grand visionary future (sic),” he added.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It will feature 19 matches, with a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar team in the league.

The inaugural edition of the league is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

--IANS

aa/kvd