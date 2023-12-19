Guv Walking On Streets Proves Kerala Is Safe: Pinarayi Vijayan

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took potshots at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his 45-minute walk through the famed 'Sweet Street' in Kozhikode.

“The Governor was able to walk through the state breaking all protocols, without any issues. This shows that the law and order situation in the state is perfect contrary to what is at times projected by vested interests,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

The Chief Minister said that the total trouble free walk that the Governor had at Kozhikode has come at a time when some media persons were speculating that if the Governor faces any protests then there is a chance of the state government getting dismissed.

“Khan himself got a taste of the serene atmosphere prevailing even while walking through the busy street,” the Chief Minister said.

The Kerala Governor and Chief Minister have been at loggerheads since the last many months. The Governor also faced a protest from the SFI activists when he was staying at the Calicut University guest house. On Monday, the Governor took everyone by surprise when he visited Sweet Street.

