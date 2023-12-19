Vidyut’S ‘Crakk’ Teaser Leaves You Gasping For Air With Jaw-Dropping Sport Stunts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) From rollerblading to skydiving, skiing and car-chasing, Vidyut Jammwal's latest film 'Crakk- Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!” teaser leaves you gasping for air as its a bag full of adrenaline-rushing sports stunts.

The makers of the film on Tuesday afternoon dropped the teaser, giving a sneak-peak to what the film offers. The-minute-long nail biting teaser begins with a glimpse of Vidyut and Arjun walking towards a plane.

The action star is heard saying:“Zindagi to sala sab ke saathich khelti hai... Leking asli player toh waich hai jo zindagi ke saath khele.”

The teaser shows some jittery sport stunts and the acting prowess of Vidyut, who doesn't miss a chance to pack punches at bag guys. Actors Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson sprinkle an element of intrigue into the teaser.

The teaser also talks about the one rule of the game:“Jeetega toh Jeeyega.”

Vidyut, while flaunting his beefed up back, says:“Darr nahi daring se khelta hun main.” The line seems to be true to the T considering the amount of dangerous stunts he has performed in the film.

The teaser is not just limited to sports, but also the production value and the background score make it a cinematic spectacle and an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Directed by Aditya Dutt, the film is slated to release on February 2023.

