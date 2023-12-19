Palestinian Death Toll Rises To 19,453 In Gaza: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 19 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 19,453 in the Gaza Strip, since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict on Oct 7, the health ministry said yesterday.

Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qedra, said during a press conference in the southern Gaza Strip that, 52,286 Palestinians were wounded by Israel's air and artillery attacks since the conflict began.

He added that, there was an urgent need to evacuate 5,000 wounded people from the Gaza Strip, so that they can receive treatment outside the Palestinian enclave.

The spokesman said, the health and humanitarian situation in the shelters in the southern Gaza Strip is“catastrophic, due to the spread of diseases and the lack of health care.”

He called on international institutions to provide the Gaza Strip with medicines and fuel, in order to resume the operation of hospitals, especially those in the northern Gaza Strip, which have suspended their services due to Israel's attacks and siege.– NNN-WAFA

