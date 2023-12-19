Turkey’s benchmark index loses 7,790.42 points on Monday’s session end

(MENAFN) Closing the trading day on Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index settled at 7,790.42 points, experiencing a notable decline of 2.54 percent compared to the previous day's closing figure.



The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index, which commenced the day at 7,957.51 points, saw a substantial loss of 203.43 points, underscoring the market's fluctuations and investor sentiment.



Beyond the equities market, the pricing dynamics of key commodities were also noteworthy. The price of an ounce of gold was reported at USD2,035.85, reflecting the market's evaluation of this precious metal.



Simultaneously, Brent crude oil held a value of USD79.25 per barrel as of 6:15 p.m. local time (1515 GMT), indicating ongoing shifts in the energy sector.



In the currency exchange realm, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 29.0576, while the euro to lira exchange rate was at 31.7503.



The British pound, in its exchange against the lira, was valued at 36.7505 liras.

