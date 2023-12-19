Israeli forces raid Al-Far'a refugee camp in West Bank, kill over 4 Palestinians

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Monday that at least four young Palestinians lost their lives during an Israeli forces raid on the Al-Far'a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank. This marks the second such incident within a two-week period, according to a ministry statement.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) released a separate statement, noting that its teams offered medical assistance to six seriously injured individuals in the Al-Far'a camp, who were subsequently rushed to hospitals.



As reported by a Turkish news agency's correspondent, the Israeli army withdrew from the refugee camp after conducting a two-hour raid in the area. Local sources indicated that three Palestinians were detained during the operation.



The recent casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank to 301 since October 7, with over 3,100 others sustaining injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



During the Monday morning raid, witnesses informed the news agency that armed clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces.



Last Friday, Israeli NGO B'Tselem published two videos documenting the Israeli army's close-range execution of two Palestinians in the West Bank during the raid on the Al-Far'a camp on December 8.

