KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Four Cents To USD 78.91 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by four cents to USD 78.91 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 78.95 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went up by USD 1.40 and USD 1.04 respectively, settling each at USD 77.95 pb and USD 72.47 pb. (end)

