KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Four Cents To USD 78.91 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by four cents to USD 78.91 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 78.95 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went up by USD 1.40 and USD 1.04 respectively, settling each at USD 77.95 pb and USD 72.47 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107623357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.