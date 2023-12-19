Muqtada Al-Sadr's Rep. In Kuwait Offering Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Sabah family Diwan in Bayan Palace the representative of Iraq's Muqtada Al-Sadr, Mustafa Al-Yaqoubi who offered condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Al-Yaqoubi also offered his condolences to senior Sheikhs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Al-Sabah family members. (end) gta

