Kuwait Amir Receives Dr. Ibrahim Bahr Al-Uloom

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received Dr. Ibrahim Bahr Al-Uloum, Chairman of Bahr Al-Uloum Charity Foundation (Iraq), and an accompanying delegation, who offered condolences on demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Dr. Al-Uloum and his entourage also expressed consolations to senior Sheikhs, Their Highnesses Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the late Amir's family and Sheikhs. (end) nwf

