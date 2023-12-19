Arab Parliament Speaker Offering Condolences On Late Kuwait Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Al-Sabah family Diwan in Bayan Palace on Monday Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoomi and the accompanying delegation. The Arab parliamentarian offered condolences on the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Al-Asoomi offered condolences to senior Sheikhs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other members of Al-Sabah family. (end) gta

