Floki And Tokenfi Launches Hong Kong Marketing Campaign Across 69 High-Definition Digital City Bus Screens

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - As part of a new and aggressive campaign to strategically position Floki and our sister project TokenFi for dominance in what many believe will be one of crypto's most explosive bull runs yet, Floki has locked down a strategic and aggressive 2-month marketing campaign in Hong Kong, one of the world's richest Cities and one of the most significant financial centres.

Our new marketing campaign will strategically introduce Floki and TokenFi to millions of Hongkongers during the Christmas and New Year period as well as during Chinese New Year 2024, further cementing Floki and TokenFi's dominance in Asia while also introducing our brands to millions of new people.

This campaign will be seen over 53 MILLION times and will feature our brands on two of the iconic Hong Kong Tramcar delivering our brand to premium audiences on prime routing, going through Metropolitan Zones, Central HK financial district, Shoppers paradise and luxury residences, between Quarry Bay and Central. Our brands will also be featured on 69 high-definition digital City Bus screens in key commercial districts, adding vibrant impact and frequency in prime positions such as outside Hong Kong Park, Revenue Tower, HSBC, Mandarin Oriental, China Tower and COFCO Tower.

The campaign will run from December 17, 2023 to 13 February, 2024.

This campaign is a very significant one, not only because Hong Kong is widely regarded as the financial hub of Asia but also because the timing coincides with what many regard to be the beginning of what would be crypto's most explosive bull run yet.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and one of the most recognizable crypto brands due to strategic market partnerships with leading international football brands and a Formula 1 team that have exposed the Floki brand to an audience of over 3.1 billion people. Floki currently has over 468,000+ holders on the BNB and Ethereum blockchains.



About TokenFi

TokenFi is Floki's sister token and an innovative platform for tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.



