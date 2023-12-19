(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Strengthen Collaboration and Create Livable Cities through Landscape Architecture

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - The Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects (HKILA) hosted the 'Northern Metropolis: Hong Kong/Shenzhen Ecological and Environmental Symposium' (the symposium) on 18 December 2023 at the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) Chai Wan Campus, where landscape and ecological experts from Hong Kong and Shenzhen exchanged ideas on the planning and development of the Northern Metropolis, and to foster cross-border collaboration on regional development. The symposium was kicked off by Mr Vic YAU, JP, Director of Northern Metropolis Coordination Office, DEVB ; Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency, LegCo Member and Mr Paul CHAN, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects. Mr Li Yongquan from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government also attended as a special guest.

HKILA has created a platform for landscape and ecological experts from Guangdong and Hong Kong to jointly review and explore the planning of the Northern Metropolis as well as cross-boundary developments at the two sides of the Shenzhen River to ensure the highest standard of ecological civilization in future developments of the regions. Building on this platform, HKILA has called on a group of local landscape and ecological experts to set out and recommend a set of guiding principles for the development of San Tin Technopole, with an initial proposal released at the Symposium. Experts and guests shared their insights on landscape design and planning, ecological conservation and restoration, and urban design for consideration on the infrastructural developments in the northern metropolitan area.

Mr Vic YAU, JP, Director of Northern Metropolis Coordination Office, DEVB mentioned the Northern Metropolis was formulated based on the 'Hong Kong 2030+: Towards a Planning Vision and Strategy Transcending 2030' plan and with reference to the support offered to Hong Kong as laid out on the 'National 14th Five-Year Plan' and the 'Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,' resulting in an expanded and consolidated economic belt in the northern part of Hong Kong. Mr Yau said, 'the Northern Metropolis will become a driving force in parallel with the Victoria Harbour Metropolis. It will enhance the collaboration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen and support Hong Kong in making a larger contribution to the national development plan.'

At the symposium, the Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects and Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation, aiming to promote Hong Kong's integration into the national development framework and jointly upgrade the professional standards of landscape architecture in both regions with the goal of creating cities that are more livable.

According to the memorandum, the two organisations will strengthen collaboration and exchange in five areas: education policies and mutual recognition systems for landscape architecture in colleges and universities, qualification standard of landscape architects, global recognition of landscape engineers by the China Association for Science and Technology, academic exchanges on landscape architecture between the two places, as well as collaboration regarding International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) 2026 World Congress hosted by the Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects.

Mr Bian Dongyu, Deputy Secretary-General, the Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture stated, 'Hong Kong embraces a global vision, with diverse and innovative elements incorporated in its landscape design. With the further integration between mainland China and Hong Kong, we believe our collaboration will bring new perspectives and open up broader horizons for landscape architecture design.'

Mr Paul Chan, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects , expressed his delights regarding the memorandum, stating, 'I am pleased that HKILA and the Chinese Landscape Architecture Society have signed this Memorandum of Cooperation. It marks a significant step forward in our collaboration in talent cultivation, standards development, mutual recognition, academic exchange, and collaboration on events.'

Northern Metropolis: Hong Kong/Shenzhen Ecological and Environmental Symposium was organised by HKILA, co-organised by THEi, and supported by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, The Hong Kong Institute of Planners, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design, Hong Kong Institute of Architectural Conservationists, WWF-Hong Kong, Mangrove Conservation Fund, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, The Conservancy Association, and Hong Kong Bird Watching Society.

The Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects (HKILA)