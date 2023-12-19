(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="The top 20 Best Places to Work in APAC for 2023 revealed" data-link=" top 20 Best Places to Work in APAC for 2023 revealed" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 20 performing Best Places to Work in Asia Pacific for 2023. Alcon, a leading medical device company specializing in eye care products came in the first position followed by Novo Nordisk, the leading global healthcare company. Fujitsu, a leading technology company that specializes in consumer and industrial electronics, came in the third position among the top 20 most performing organizations across the region.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. It recognizes companies with the foremost human resources practices that demonstrate high levels of employee engagement with an excellent workplace culture. To be considered in the list, companies must be identified as an outstanding employer at least in one of the countries across the region.

These companies are committed to building a people-first culture and supporting employee career goals for better workplace experiences for all. The list of the top 20 most performing companies in 2023 :



AlconNovo NordiskFujitsuIvanho CambridgeMoneyGramV2 DigitalHuatai InternationalBritish American TobaccoAstraZenecaKMCDiageoCaisse de dpt et placement du Qubec (CDPQ) AsiaDarya-Varia LaboratoriaAPL LogisticsOnemagnifyRocheBi3 TechnologiesUniversal RobinaHabib Bank Zurich HKPaidy This year, the program partnered with over 500 organizations across Asia Pacific, from the public and the private sector across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve and certify their HR practices and their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. For more information about the program, please visit .Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .Hashtag: #BestPlacestoWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Best Places to Work