Frost & Sullivan released Emerging Asia-Pacific Hybrid Cloud Market Report, 2022, on December 18th, 2023. Hybrid cloud is a computing environment that connects public, private and edge clouds via a virtual network. Hybrid cloud service combines the advantage of both public and private cloud, ensuring data security and resource flexibility at the same time.

Overview of The Hybrid Cloud Market in the Emerging Asia-Pacific Region

The emerging Asia-Pacific region, which in this report covers Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives, is favorable for the hybrid cloud market due to various factors. To be specific, governments in this region have implemented policies to support the growth of the digital economy, information technology, and cloud computing, benefiting innovation-driven enterprises. Strategic partnerships involving multinational cloud service providers, multinational enterprises, and local companies have also contributed to the hybrid cloud market's expansion. Regulatory policies, including data protection and privacy regulations like Malaysia's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), drive the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions.

D efi nition and Constitution of Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid cloud connects public, private, and edge clouds through a virtual network, combining the flexibility of public cloud with the security of private cloud. It provides various resources and services, including Technology as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, and Expertise as a service. Hybrid cloud is an emerging technology that offers enterprises flexible and secure cloud solutions.

T he Popula rity of Hybrid Cloud

In Thailand, the government has proposed the Thailand 4.0 initiative to transform the country into a high-tech digital economy. Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and Tencent Cloud are competing in the Thai market, offering comprehensive cloud solutions to local enterprises and collaborating with the government to drive digital transformation. Huawei Cloud has established three available zones zones in Thailand and has partnered with the Thai Government Cloud GDCC, Siriraj Hospital, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand (MDES) to enhance operational efficiency in the digital government sector. Siriraj Hospital, aiming at become a smart hospital, has integrated cloud computing, AI, IoT, and big data technologies with the help of Huawei Cloud's hybrid cloud solution. This solution enables seamless connectivity between public and private clouds, facilitating an efficient, secure, and open hybrid cloud platform. Huawei also utilizes 5G, F5G, and Wi-Fi 6 solutions to establish a unified network infrastructure throughout the hospital, enabling faster and more efficient decision-making, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial institutions adopt hybrid cloud solutions to address the diverse handling requirements of different data types and fluctuations in data volume and business seasons. Financial service providers must prioritize data security and comply with strict regulations and industry standards. They also require the flexibility to adjust computing resources according to changing business scales and traffic needs. Emerging APAC countries, such as Singapore, are leveraging hybrid cloud to transform their financial industries, emphasizing efficiency, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Hybrid Cloud Vendor Evaluation Criteria

When evaluating an excellent hybrid cloud vendor, three key differentiators are identified: market performance, technological innovation, and customer service.

In terms of technological innovation, a vendor should be capable of developing robust and comprehensive hybrid cloud solutions that cater to diverse customer needs. This includes providing efficient tools and techniques for workload setup, data transfer, and performance monitoring. Additionally, the ability to incorporate emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and big data into the hybrid cloud architecture is crucial for enterprises seeking innovative cloud service capabilities.

Market performance is another important aspect, with vendors needing to demonstrate thorough market entrance and growth strategies. This involves assessing the market share of vendors in the emerging APAC market in terms of various application areas (mainly government, finance, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, etc.).

Exceptional customer support and services are essential. Vendors should offer comprehensive documentation, training materials, and technical support to assist customers in deploying and managing their hybrid cloud environments. Providing ongoing assistance ensures a smooth deployment and continued operations.

In summary, an excellent hybrid cloud vendor stands out by the outstanding performance in the market, innovation of technologies, and exceptional customer support, enabling enterprises to leverage the benefits of hybrid cloud technology effectively.

Huawei Cloud take s the lead in the hybrid cloud market competition in the Emerging APAC

Huawei Cloud took the lead in Hong Kong hybrid cloud market and Thailand hybrid cloud market in 2022, and AWS ranked first in the Singapore market. In terms of sales revenue in the hybrid cloud market in Hong Kong, Huawei Cloud is the largest player, followed by Azure, VMware, AWS and Alibaba Cloud. Huawei is the second largest player in Singapore market. In terms of sales revenue in the hybrid cloud market in Thailand, Huawei Cloud is also the largest player. In Indonesia, the top three vendors are VMware, AWS, and Huawei. In Malaysia, the top three are AWS, Huawei Cloud, and VMware. In the Philippines, the top three are AWS, Google Cloud, and Huawei Cloud. Lastly, in Bangladesh, the top three are Huawei Cloud, VMware, and AWS. In 2022, Huawei Cloud was the first to launch hybrid cloud in the Maldives, and Huawei Cloud ranked first in the hybrid cloud sector in Sri Lanka. These rankings reflect the hybrid cloud revenue performance of the mentioned vendors in each respective country.

Additionally, Huawei Cloud, AWS, VMware, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud have been recognized as 'leaders' in the hybrid cloud market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. These vendors leverage privacy differential and cloud-native technologies to enhance application data security, technical compatibility, and cloud-native application development and deployment capabilities. This ensures a secure, advanced, and user-friendly experience on their hybrid cloud platforms. These market leaders also have a strong presence in various application areas and consistently provide comprehensive services to meet customer needs.

Tencent Cloud, Rackspace, TM, and AIS are identified as 'Challengers' in the APAC hybrid cloud market. These vendors are driving growth by improving their product application quality-price ratio, differentiating themselves from competitors, and fostering greater openness to the hybrid cloud ecosystem.

SLT and Grameenphone are recognized as 'Specialists' in the APAC hybrid cloud market. They demonstrate that the potential to develop high-quality application products and drive technological innovations.

Overall, these vendors contribute to the advancement and growth of the hybrid cloud market in the APAC region by employing various strategies and offering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers.

