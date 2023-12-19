Gift Beautifully And Effortlessly With Ishopchangi's Newly-Launched Gift Wrapping Services In Singapore

Blending the appeal of premium brands with personalised gifting, iShopChangi stands out as the go-to destination for high-quality selections. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2023 - The season of giving gets a stylish twist with the launch of iShopChangi's exclusive gifting service for travellers and non-travellers in Singapore . Whether you're celebrating festive holidays, ringing in a birthday or marking a special occasion, you can now dazzle your loved ones with beautifully wrapped deliveries of curated wines & spirits, snacks, beauty and wellness goodies, and electronics from selected renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, TWG Tea, Jo Malone London and Apple! With its premium products already perfect as gifts, iShopChangi's personalised gift wrapping service goes the extra mile to offer a thoughtful gifting experience.







With a S$5 top-up, add a sophisticated touch to your items with sleek gifting boxes, available in small, medium and large, perfect for individual items, product bundles and even your curated assortment. Stylish single and double wine sleeves are also available to elegantly present your choice of wines and spirits. Leave a personal touch by printing a custom message on any one of four gift card designs too!

Charming Gifts For All

Why settle for the ordinary when you can gift something special? Explore these inspiring ideas by participating brands!

Perfect for Him

Gift the tech enthusiast the gateway to unparalleled soundscapes with the Apple AirPods Max or the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro . Or, treat the whisky connoisseur to the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami . Perhaps a gift of scent might appeal better? Let him unbox the Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum and revel in its bold and charismatic notes. That, plus hair styled up with the Le Senze Men Everyday Gel 150ml will have him ready for any party!

Perfect for Her

Surprise the special lady in your life with a curated skincare and makeup gift set comprising the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Bundle of 2 and Bobbi Brown's [Holiday Exclusive] Glimmering Glamour 12 Colour Eye Shadow Palette . Better yet, watch her face light up when she unwraps the sparkling 18K Diamond Necklace by Luvenus .

Family Favourites

Gather your kids to build and relive cinematic moments with the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler , the perfect gift to surprise the little ones. Or, have them all psyched up for school with a colouring set in the Baby Shark Inspiration Art Case . Gifting a new mum or mum-to-be? Add the Food Art SouperMum Seven 2 Me No-Cook Soup to the box and give the gift of health! Pair this with the Clarins Body Treatment Oil Tonic 100ml x 2 Bundle for the ultimate pampering she deserves.

Foodie Delights

Usher in the festive season with the TWG Tea's Silver Moon Haute Couture Gift Set or Bacha Coffee's Carnevale Autograph Collection Ground Beans . Couple this with Irvins Salted Egg's Festive Box 2023 or Song Fa's Bak Kut Teh Spices (10 Packets) , and watch your dearest foodie grin from ear to ear.

With a wide variety of product selections, iShopChangi sure takes centre-stage for all gifting needs. Take a peek online to view more items eligible for gift wrapping*.

*Please refer to iShopChangi's website for terms and conditions.

Swift Gifting Made Easy

Last-minute gift shopping? No worries! iShopChangi's on-demand delivery (available for selected merchants on iShopChangi only) ensures your carefully chosen gift arrives promptly within four hours of your order. This is only available for purchases made between 10am and 6pm SGT from Mondays to Saturdays. Whether you're surprising family and friends with premium wines & spirits , such as the Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 23 720ml x 2 bundle or Champagne Carte d'OR Tradition - Brut Grand Cru 1500ml , or cult favourites from SK-II , you'll have your gift all wrapped up and ready in a jiffy!

And with year-end discount codes below, gift-giving is made even more delightful.

December Pay Day Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 16 - 31 December 2023

DECXMAS12

12% off with min. spend S$250, capped at S$50*

DECXMAS15

15% off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$120*



Holiday Deals (For Travellers)

From now till 31 December 2023

Code

Description

TREAT10

10% off no min. spend, capped at S$50*

TREAT15

15% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$150*

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply.

Seal The Gift With More Savings

Begin your gift-giving experience by unlocking an exclusive deal tailored for new iShopChangi users! Till 31 December 2023, enjoy a S$20 discount on your first purchase when you spend a minimum of S$79 by simply applying the code <ISCNEW20> at checkout. And here's an extra treat: if you use Changi Pay and spend a minimum of S$50, you'll receive an additional S$10 off as a new sign-up, and quadruple your chances of being a Changi Millionaire to win S$1 million or a Porsche Macan!

For non-travellers, enjoy the convenience of tax and duty-absorbed prices, along with free delivery of your wrapped gifts to your Singapore residential address when your purchase totals at least S$59.

Want to surprise a loved one with a gift before you fly off? Enjoy unparalleled flexibility and convenience by shopping up to 30 days before your departure or as close as 12 hours before takeoff. If you meet the minimum spend of S$59, you can opt for complimentary delivery to your recipient's local residential address. For orders below S$59, a modest S$8 delivery fee applies.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

