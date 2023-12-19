Critically Acclaimed Book A Path To Excellence By Tony Jeton Selimi Wins Prestigious Golden NYC Book Gold Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy InternationalLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The literary world is buzzing with excitement as Tony Jeton Selimi 's book "A Path to Excellence " has been awarded the highly coveted Golden NYC Book Gold Award. This recognition is a testament to Selimi's exceptional writing and ability to inspire and empower readers to embark on self-discovery and personal growth.The Golden NYC Book Gold Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding literary works. Selimi's book was chosen from a pool of highly competitive submissions, making this achievement even more remarkable. The award ceremony, which will take place in Spring 2024 in New York, will celebrate Selimi's success and be a testament to his impact as a writer and thought leader.Selimi, in just a decade, has made a difference in people's lives worldwide through his work. His book, "A Path to Excellence," has been praised by critics and readers alike for its powerful message and practical tools for achieving success and fulfillment in all aspects of life. And his book, "A Path to Excellence," assists with unlocking human potential and attaining ambitious goals successfully. Through his personal experiences and client insights, Selimi offers a roadmap for success that is both practical and inspiring. His message of self-awareness, resilience, and perseverance resonates with readers from all walks of life, making "A Path to Excellence" a truly transformative read.As the euphoria of winning the Golden NYC Book Gold Award sets in, Selimi's journey as a writer and educator is just beginning. His book continues to receive critical acclaim and has touched the lives of countless readers. With the award ceremony just around the corner, Selimi's success will be on full display on the 20th of December, in the heart of Times Square, shining a light on his remarkable achievements and inspiring others to embark on their path to excellence. It promises to paint Times Square with the glow of Selimi's success as an established author and global personal and professional development authority.Passers-by and avid admirers of Selimi's books will be enchanted as the billboard at 1560 Broadway, right above the Pelé store, beams the brilliance of "A Path to Excellence" on the 50th minute of the busiest hours (12:50; 1:50; 2:50, right through to 18:50, and 19:50). The never-sleeping city is about to immerse in the radiance of 60-second per hour A Path to Excellence book video.A Path to Excellence offers the reader a fresh new way to:1️⃣ Embark on a formidable journey of self-improvement and metamorphosis2️⃣ Acquire exceptional knowledge for personal breakthroughs and abundance3️⃣ Catalyse the necessary change that elevates readers to new heights of achievement"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton SelimiHardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545Keywords: A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, New York City Big Book Golden Award, Winner, Bestseller, How To Category, 2023, Self-help, Personal TransformationHashtags: #APathToExcellence #TonyJetonSelimi #HollywoodBookFestivalAwards #BestSeller #PersonalGrowth #HowToCategory #TonyJSelimi #OctagonOfExcellnce #PillarsOfHumanExcellence #AlbanianStars #NYCAwardWinner #BritishPride #AlbanianPride #HumanBehaviorSpecialist #GlobalSpeaker #LifeStrategist #BusinessMentor #CelebrityLifeCoach #AwardWinningAuthorsJOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:Marketing ServicesTel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282Fax: 812-961-3133Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)**About the Author**Tony J. Selimi is an award-winning and #1 internationally best-selling author of several books, speaker, transformational life coach, and business growth expert specializing in human behavior and maximizing human potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realization and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership, and business goals, creating life-changing breakthroughs and growth, and accelerating your journey to greater levels of fulfillment, wealth, and success. For more information on Tony Jeton Selimi and his award-winning book, "A Path to Excellence," please visit his website at .**Media Contact**The author is available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; don't hesitate to contact his PA at ...

