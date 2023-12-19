BP oil company briefly suspends transits through Red Sea due to recent Houthi attacks

(MENAFN) On Monday, the oil company BP declared a temporary suspension of all transits through the Red Sea, citing recent attacks by the Houthi group in Yemen as the reason for this precautionary measure.



"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea," the firm stated in a declaration.



BP stated that it is going to continually assess and review this precautionary pause, taking into account the evolving circumstances in the region.



The Red Sea stands as the most commonly utilized sea route globally for the transportation of oil as well as fuel.



Major shipping companies have initiated a cessation of Red Sea routes in the wake of attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group.



In November, Yahya Seri, who serves as the military representative for the Houthis, declared that the group would target any Israeli-flagged ship in response to Israel's actions against the blockaded Gaza Strip.

