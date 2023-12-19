Bacillus Coagulans Market To Grow At 7.7% CAGR To Reach US$ 210 Million By 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing prevalence of chronic digestive diseases and high demand for animal feed probiotics is expected to boost the adoption of bacillus coagulans. Rockville, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Bacillus Coagulans Market is headed towards reaching a US$210 Million by 2033 while rising at a CAGR of 7.7% . Bacillus coagulans is a resilient bacterium known for its stability and ability to form spores, making it robust in various conditions, including high temperatures and acidic environments. This feature ensures its survival during food processing and storage, as well as passage through the stomach. Bacillus coagulans has an extended shelf life and can be easily incorporated into different product formulations. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Compared to some alternatives, it offers advantages such as better heat tolerance, versatility in applications, and potential benefits for digestive and immune health. The spore-forming nature of Bacillus coagulans contributes to its efficacy in diverse products, including supplements, powders, and functional foods.

The growth of the Bacillus Coagulans market is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for probiotics with targeted health benefits. Bacillus Coagulans' resilience, stability, and potential digestive and immune health advantages make it a preferred choice, especially in sports nutrition products.

The Bacillus Coagulans industry faces a significant challenge due to limited consumer awareness compared to more popular probiotic strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Furthermore, the lack of comprehensive scientific evidence supporting the health advantages of this probiotic strain may impede its widespread adoption.

North America accounts for a 50% share of the global market, with the region experiencing market growth due to the rising prevalence of busy lifestyles, shifts in dietary preferences, and a substantial demand for nutritional food products.

The United States market is poised for growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expansion of medical and healthcare facilities, an upsurge in chronic disease cases, and substantial livestock exports. Japan's market is projected to excel in the forecast period, driven by factors such as a rise in obesity rates, escalating healthcare expenditures, and the expanding geriatric population, all contributing to the growth of the industry.

Growing consumer awareness of gut health, increased adoption of sports nutrition products for digestive and immune support, and a rising interest in resilient and stable probiotic strains are key factors driving the market growth - Says Fact Expert

Prominent companies are actively upholding product standards and dedicating resources to research and development initiatives for the introduction of novel products. Key players in the market comprise Ganeden, UAS Laboratories, Sabinsa Corporation, Syngen Biotech, Microbax, Nebraska Culture Mitsubishi Chemical Foods Corporation, and Sanzyme Biologics.



The Kerry Group, a multinational food company, has acquired Ganeden, a probiotic ingredient manufacturer based in the United States. This acquisition will enable the expansion of Ganeden's technologies into a broader range of applications across both developed and developing markets within Kerry's portfolio. Sabinsa Corp. has opened a new office in Toronto to expand its presence in Canada and help local importers comply with Canadian regulations more easily.

The key strategy for market differentiation is to conduct and promote clinical research studies that demonstrate the health benefits of Bacillus coagulans, especially in areas like digestive health and immune support.

Obtaining patents for unique strains, formulations, or applications of Bacillus coagulans is a smart move for companies in the industry. Patents offer a competitive advantage by protecting exclusive cultivation methods, processing, or combinations with other ingredients. Another wise strategy is to Incorporate sustainability into the sourcing and production of Bacillus coagulans. This means choosing eco-friendly sources for raw materials, using energy-efficient technologies in production, and adopting sustainable packaging.

United States: Rising Bacillus Coagulans Usage in Healthcare Facilities

Bacillus coagulans plays a crucial role in livestock management, contributing to its increased demand in the United States. The thriving export of livestock and the growing number of medical and healthcare facilities, coupled with a rise in chronic diseases, are key factors propelling market expansion.

Germany: Bacillus Coagulans Demand Driven by Digestive Cancer Prevalence

Germany experiences a surge in the demand for Bacillus coagulans, primarily due to the escalating prevalence of digestive cancer. The market is further fueled by a high demand for animal feed probiotics, a strong focus on digestive health improvement, and increased investments in the commercial production of stable functional food products.

Japan: Bacillus Coagulans Flourishes Amid Nutritional Supplement Demand

Japan stands out in the Asia Pacific market for Bacillus coagulans, driven by a significant increase in the obese population, rising healthcare expenditures, and a growing geriatric demographic. The market is further propelled by a substantial demand for nutritional supplements and the increased utilization of healthcare products, contributing to the expansion of the Bacillus coagulans market in the region.

