Matilda Copper Project - Exploration Results Confirm Project Potential

Serabi Gold plc (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to provide an exploration update from its activities on the Matilda Copper Prospect (“Matilda”) in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil. Matilda is being explored as part of the Exploration Alliance between Serabi and Vale SA

The 2023 drilling programme in the Matilda district commenced in April and was completed in November with a total of 7,597.21 meters drilled from 21 holes and was completed in two phases. The first phase comprised drill holes 23-MT-001 to 23-MT-010 and the second phase drill holes 23-MT-011 to 23-MT-021(figure 1).

Drilling focussed on the main Matilda soil geochemistry anomaly, which was initially tested in 2022 with three exploration holes.

To date the company has received results from 19 of the 21 drill holes executed at Matilda, 12 of which have returned encouraging grades above 0.2% Copper (“Cu”) over downhole intervals greater than 10m.

Significant intercepts from the second phase of drilling include.



Hole 23-MT-010 – 21 @ 0.40% Cu and 0.11 g/t gold (“Au”) from 95



Hole 23-MT-015 – 25 @ 0.34% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au from 107

Hole 23-MT-016 – 34 @ 0.34% Cu and 0.10 g/t Au from 142

The drilling to date has delineated a shallow mineralised zone with an exploration target with a potential range of between 21 million tonnes (“Mt”) @ 0.40% Cu up to 81Mt @ 0.28% Cu. In addition to this zone, the system is open to the NW, SE and at depth. This potential volume and grade is however, conceptual in nature as insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if a mineral resource estimate will be delineated.

In addition to Matilda, the Company continues to investigate other copper/gold systems in the same geological environment with anomalies and positive results derived from exploration, particularly in Ganso and Cinderela targets (see news release 2 November 2023). In November 2023, a 26 kilometre terrestrial geophysics Induced Polarisation (IP) Pole-Dipole survey was completed over Matilda as part of geological investigation. Serabi is currently processing, integrating, and interpreting the data which will be used for drillhole targeting in the 2024 programme.

Mike Hodgson CEO commented.

“We are excited about the positive results we have received from the Matilda prospect and to intersect porphyry mineralisation in 12 out of 19 holes is a very encouraging indeed. The drilling has continued to expand our geological understanding of the system.

“We believe that the Matilda prospect is still in its infancy and has much more to deliver. Typically, first stage drilling into porphyry systems would be in the region of 15,000-20,000 metres, so we are delighted with these results after just 7,500 metres. The drilling indicates the copper potential remains open along the strike and at depth, especially because of results received for the recent holes MT-018 and MT-012. Matilda's geological characterisation as an Alkalic Porphyry style system helps guide our exploration strategy and suggests that further results can come from deeper drilling.

“Additionally, the discovery of new potential porphyry systems at Ganso and Cinderela, in addition to the other discoveries in the region, are advancing the Tapajos province as an emerging copper province in the north of Brazil, and Serabi's land package and quality data puts us in an ideal position to take advantage of this. The Company's exposure to base metal demand through the Vale alliance as well as its growth in gold production primarily at Coringa positions the company well, and we look forward to an exciting year in 2024.”

Figure 1: Location of drill holes executed in the 2022 and 2023 drill programmes at Matilda

Detailed Results and Technical Discussion

The Phase 2 drilling programme focussed on evaluating the extents of the mineralised system at the Matilda Prospect as well as identifying key exploration vectors that can be used to target higher grade mineralisation.

The results obtained to date are from the shallowest part of the system, clustered within a large surface geochemistry footprint measuring 4,000 metres by 2,500 metres. Holes 23-MT-011, 23-MT-012 and 23-MT-18 suggest potential to extend to the ENE and WSW, whilst the mineralisation also remains open at depth,

Drillholes 23-MT-010, 23-MT-011 and 23-MT-012 stepped out to the north of the known mineralisation and all returned grades of over 0.35% Cu within intervals greater than 10m, indicating the system is open to the north and north-west.

Drillholes 23-MT-015, 23-MT-016, 23-MT-017 and 23-MT-019 were drilled to test the lateral extents of the higher-grade core intercepted in drillholes 23-MT-004 and 23-MT-006, drilled during the first phase of drilling. All four drillholes intercepted zones over 20m of 0.34% Cu including discrete zones of up to 1.3% Cu, indicating that the higher-grade zone is consistently mineralised. 23-MT-021 was drilled beneath holes 23-MT-004 and 23-MT-006 to test the zone at depth and is pending assay results.

Drillhole 23-MT-018 stepped out to the east of known mineralisation and returned grades of up to 0.33% Cu over 16m, indicating that the system is open to the east.

These new results have extended mineralisation to over 1 kilometre along a WNW-ENE trending de-magnetised zone. The system remains open to west, east, north, and at depth (figure 2), and drilling has not yet delineated the size of the system.

Figure 2: Drill hole locations over magnetic image showing 1200 metres long, northwest orientated demagnetisation trend.

Drilling has intercepted narrow zones of high-grade copper mineralisation related to potassic (K-feldspar, biotite) and overprinting chlorite ± epidote, K-feldspar, albite, scapolite alteration, as well as porphyry style quartz veinlets and magnetite breccias. Strong“red rock” (hematite dusting of feldspar) alteration commonly forms a halo to mineralised zones. These styles of alteration and mineralisation share many characteristics with silica-saturated alkalic porphyries such as in Canada (e.g. Mount Milligan, B.C.) and Australia (e.g. NorthPark's, NSW). These alkalic systems typically have complex alteration assemblages and small surface footprints, however, are often vertically extensive, with high grade Cu-Au cores. They are also, typically associated with breccias and multiple dyke like orebodies rather than single stocks as commonly seen in typical calc-alkaline porphyry systems.

The mineralisation intersected has been interpreted as alteration“offshoots” that lie above and laterally to the main porphyry core which is believed to be at depth. Porphyry style veinlets and alteration have been intercepted in every drillhole, even the drillholes without significant intercepts, which indicates the scale of the system. The results from the 2023 programme, combined with the scale of the surface geochemical anomaly indicates the potential for high grade core zones with multiple“offshoots” within a broad, alteration halo.

To date, the causative intrusion(s) have not been intercepted in drilling and remain a key exploration target for large volumes of economic grade mineralisation. The 2024 drilling programme will aim to integrate all existing data and test deeper parts of the system, where the narrow mineralisation“offshoots” are interpreted to coalesce. It will also aim to continue evaluating the extents and scale of the system and test the multiple intrusive centres within the Matilda District indicated by the geophysics and soil geochemistry, thereby increasing the drill target pipeline.

Evaluation of the core by both Serabi's and Vale's geologists and geological consultants has provided a consensus that the setting and mineralisation style is consistent with a silica-saturated alkalic porphyry-like system, and modelling of the actual copper intercepts. The assumptions and premises of this geological model are being used by the exploration team to integrate and model the exploration data. Modelling of mineralisation intercepts by the Vale's exploration team suggests an exploration target for potential for mineralisation with volume of up to approximately 81Mt @ 0.28% Cu (figure 3 and 4). This potential volume and grade is however conceptual in nature as insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if a mineral resource estimate will be delineated.

Figure 3: Drill section with 23-MT-001, 004 & 006 and copper results plotted over the magnetic susceptibility model. Drill hole 21 is pending results, but core logging indicates anomalous sulphides in the zone.

Figure 4: Mineralisation envelopes modelled for Matilda totalling approximately 81Mt @ 0.28% Cu. Modelling uses 0.15% Cu cut-off for composites, minimum true width of 10m and maximum internal waste of 15m.

The Matilda pole-dipole induced polarisation (IP) geophysical survey completed 6 lines totaling 26 kilometres, in an approximate grid of 400m x 200m (figure 5). The IP geophysics has been processed and integrated with the magnetic susceptibility, geological and geochemical data available. This will provide a basis to plan the 2024 exploration drilling campaign aiming for the extensions of the current mineralization zones and their potential source.

Figure 5: showing the IP surveyed lines on top of the geochemistry footprint of Matilda.

The Company continues to investigate the potential for other porphyry copper and epithermal gold systems within Serabi's large exploration license portfolio, and further prospective targets have been identified. Initial drilling at Ganso, located 13 kilometres NE from Matilda intersected a thick zone of advanced argillic alteration. On going drilling at Ganso has intersected hematitic breccias with phyllic alteration and porphyry style B-veins. This potentially suggests a porphyry type system at depth. Drilling is in progress and news is expected in Q1 of 2024. Soil sampling at Leticia has indicated a very large intrusive center in a similar structural setting to Matilda. An initial field visit indicated outcrops like those seen at Ganso, associated with the zone of advanced argillic alteration. On the southern flank of this intrusive centre, there is a 4km long, WNW trending soil gold anomaly just north of a sub-parallel drainage with extensive garimpeiro workings. Just to the south, the soil sampling program has delineated a series of small intrusive stocks associated with magnetic anomalies. One of these is associated with a Copper-Molybdenum anomaly. The Company will look to undertake further reviews of all of these targets as part its 2024 exploration program (figure 6).

Figure 6: showing the location of Cinderela related to São Chico base camp and Matilda porphyry system.

