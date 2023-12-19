Reporting Calendar In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, the consolidated financial results of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will be published on the following dates after the closing of market:
| 2023 4th quarter and 12 months interim report
| January 18
| 2023 audited annual report
| February 21
| 2024 1st quarter and 3 months interim report
| April 10
| 2024 2nd quarter and 6 months interim report
| July 10
| 2024 3rd quarter and 9 months interim report
| October 10
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
