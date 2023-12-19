(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Riber launches MBE 8000 for mass epiwafer production



MBE 8000 joins Riber's systems catalog

Twice the productivity of existing products

Outstanding uniformities achievements High performance reproducibility across run after run

Bezons (France), December 19, 2023 – 8:00am (CET) – Riber, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the final qualification of its MBE 8000 production platform by leading US epiwafer manufacturer.

A new competitive edge for our customers

The MBE 8000 delivers twice the productivity of existing products on the market while enabling outstanding performances. The flexibility of MBE technology enables RIBER's MBE 8000 to address all compound semiconductor growing markets from VCSEL, transistor, sensors requiring high level of performances in terms of uniformity, reproducibility, and stability.

This system is capable of growing batches of eight 150 mm (6 inches) or four 200 mm (8 inches) wafers, increasing capacity by 50% over the existing products. As cell design, system geometry, process control are identical, it ensures process transfer within a minimum of time and an easy handling for Riber machines operators.

The final qualification step has validated the MBE 8000 in terms of process, robustness, stability, ergonomics, and control. As an example, defect density over 30 runs measured is less than 50 particles per cm2 measured on a VCSEL-type structure and on particles in the size of 0.8-8μm.

With an optimum cost of ownership and large capacity, the MBE 8000 system presents strong prospects for business development in the future.

To find out more, information on the MBE 8000 is available at the following link .

RIBER / MBE 8000

Best achievements reported :



Thickness uniformity of InGaAs/GaAs superlattices over the 8x6'' platen: 298Å ± 2 Å

Fabry-Perot dip uniformity of resonator wafers over 8x6” platen: 3nm HEMT electron mobility: 178 000 cm2V-1s-1 at 77K





About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).



