(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 December 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)
Record Date for Final Dividend
Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2023, subject to approval at the AGM, the record date for the final dividend of 1.50 pence per ordinary share will be 5 January 2024, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 4 January 2024 and the payment date will be 15 February 2024.
The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (“DRIS”) is 1 February 2024 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.
