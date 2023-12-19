Antimony Market To Reach US$ 3.6 Billion 2024-2032, Driven By 5.8% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antimony Market

The market is experiencing steady growth driven by demand in the manufacturing of lead-acid batteries, where the product acts as a strengthening component.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Antimony Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on antimony market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global antimony market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Antimony is a chemical element with the symbol Sb and atomic number 51. It is a brittle, lustrous, and crystalline metalloid belonging to the group of metalloids on the periodic table. Found in nature primarily as the sulfide mineral stibnite, antimony has been known since ancient times and has various applications. Historically, it has been used in alloys, particularly in combination with lead, to create pewter. Antimony compounds have been employed in flame-retardant materials, as well as in the manufacturing of semiconductors and certain types of batteries. Antimony's properties make it valuable in different industrial processes, and its use continues to evolve in modern applications, such as in the electronics and plastics industries.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness and regulations related to fire safety. In line with this, the rising demand for flame-retardant materials is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the evolving field of energy storage is positively influencing the market. Antimony is used in certain types of batteries, such as lead-antimony batteries, which find applications in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and other stationary power storage solutions. As the demand for reliable energy storage continues to grow, driven by renewable energy integration and grid stability needs, antimony's role in batteries becomes increasingly significant, catalyzing its demand. Moreover, antimony is utilized in the production of semiconductors, a vital component of electronic devices. The expanding electronics industry, driven by innovations in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automation, contributes to the demand for antimony.

Additionally, the expanding automotive industry is offering numerous opportunities for the market. Antimony, in the form of antimonial lead alloys, is used in lead-acid batteries for vehicles. As the automotive sector experiences growth, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles and the demand for energy storage solutions in this context, the demand for antimony-containing batteries is likely to increase. Besides, its extensive use in metallurgical applications, including the production of alloys, contributes to its market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

.BASF SE

.Campine

.Huachang Antimony Industry

.Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

.Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

.Lambert Metals International

.Mandalay Resources Ltd

.Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd

.NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

.Recylex

.Suzuhiro Chemical

.Tri-Star Resources

.United States Antimony

.Village Main Reef Ltd.

.Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

Antimony Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

.Antimony Trioxide

.Antimony Pentoxide

.Alloys

.Metal Ingots

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Flame Retardants

.Lead-Acid Batteries

.Plastic Additives

.Stabilizers

.Catalysts

.Glass and Ceramics

.Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

.Chemical

.Automotive

.Electrical and Electronics

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

