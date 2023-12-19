Russian foreign minister negates plans to launch attack NATO nations

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Russian foreign minister stated that Russia has no plans to launch an attack on NATO nations. This reiteration echoes remarks delivered by Leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday, replying to comments from US Leader Joe Biden previously in December.



In an interview with a Russian news outlet, Sergey Lavrov stated: “he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) said that this is nonsense and everyone, including President Biden, is well aware that Russia has no such plans, that we do not have any territorial disputes with NATO countries. In general, we no longer have territorial disputes with anyone, including Japan.”



Lavrov asserted that it was the West that severed ties with Russia, emphasizing that Moscow never actively sought to break off relations.



“It was they who broke off relations with us, they made us either an adversary, or now an enemy. We never sought to break off these relationships," Lavrov noted, claiming that such declarations indicate the “very desperate situation" on the part of the US.



In an interview with another media outlet released on Sunday, Putin dismissed Biden's comments alleging Moscow's intention to attack NATO countries as "complete nonsense."



He added that Biden made the remarks in an attempt to “justify his erroneous policy” against the nation.

