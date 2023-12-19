Sustainable Athleisure Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Athleisure that is sustainable for the environment and the planet is called eco-friendly sportswear. These clothes are made from recycled materials, considering flexibility, environmental sustainability, and long-term use. The apparel is made from recycled polyester, organic cotton, and eco-friendly materials without toxic chemicals. These include employing biodegradable cassava starch and organically grown plants to create natural hues. High-quality materials create sustainable athleisure clothing to deal with sweating, provide the proper fitting and comfort levels that sports businesses offer, and deal with perspiration. Customers frequently view activewear brands as a part of attractive clothing, and they are not only in style but also more widely used due to recent launches.

Sustainable athleisure is one of the biggest trends in the fashion industry because it combines utility, fashion, and comfort. It blends athleticism, culture, and urban fashion. Due to a growing understanding of the significance of fitness, there has been an increase in involvement in sports and leisure activities during the past several years. Customers are increasingly interested in comfy fashion clothes and wellness and fitness activities. In addition, organizations and enterprises are starting to wear relaxed, informal clothing like sweatpants. Additionally, increased workplace fitness centers and recreational spaces encourage employees to wear athleisure.

Market Dynamics Expansion of the E-Commerce MarketDrives the Global Market

As e-commerce retail channels account for a sizable portion of the market's income, they largely rely on distributing sustainable athleisure items. Thanks to Internet sales platforms, consumers may now browse through millions of things online without going to a physical store. The Lyst shopping website had over 100 million searches in 2018 for items that adhere to ethical and fashionable criteria, including phrases like sustainable clothing.

The future is expected to see tremendous development in e-commerce retail sales since consumer spending is increasing, the population is expanding, and more people have access to the Internet. In addition, the growth of mobile shopping apps and the availability of safe and convenient payment options are promoting the online retail industry. It is expected that the market for sustainable athleisure will benefit from the influence that fashion blogs and social media channels like Pinterest and Instagram will have on general fashion trends.

Increasing Demand and Industry GrowthCreates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for sustainable athleisure will rise as more clothing manufacturers adopt fair trade, ethical labor practices, natural and recycled materials, and local, limited, and responsible production. This is consistent with the rising demand for environmentally friendly goods in other sectors of the economy. Customers worldwide are looking for apparel that may be worn throughout the day and easily change from day to night. Athletic clothing that can be worn in the office, at a restaurant, at the gym, and at fitness studios is appealing in terms of commercial prospects for design innovation.

Due to the growing popularity of sports and physical activity, sustainable athleisure manufacturers have a lucrative opportunity to make cutting-edge products. Due to the various health risks associated with obesity and the desire to promote confidence and ensure overall health and well-being, parents worldwide are working to keep their children engaged in sports and exercise. In response to the increased prevalence of obesity, plans have been developed and implemented nationally and worldwide to encourage and promote physical exercise. Sustainable athleisure manufacturers can offer their products to a bigger target market due to growing interest in sports and sustainable development among educational institutions.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global Sustainable Athleisure Market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period. In North America, more than half of all sales are made. The region's developing garment and textile industries are projected to propel market expansion. The National Council of Textile Organization pegs the U.S. textile and apparel market at USD 70 billion based on the value of industrial exports in 2018. The United States is one of the most powerful nations in North America when it comes to investing in ethical clothing, sustainable textiles, and recycled materials produced utilizing low-impact procedures like organic cotton. Over the anticipated term, these factors will substantially impact the North American market. The market segment is propelled by increased outdoor leisure activities, including camping and sporting events in the region, and the growing demand for stylish and warm sportswear.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Some of the most well-known garment companies in the world are based in Europe, with a growing market for eco-friendly clothes. The World Trade Organization (WTO) reports that the European Union (EU), which imported 23.1% of all textile and apparel imports globally in 2018, is the world's largest textile and apparel importer. These factors highlight the market's great potential for sustainable athleisure in Europe in the foreseeable future. The area's sustainable clothing market has recently transitioned significantly thanks to millennials. Millennials nowadays are more conscious of the environment and their surroundings and are willing to pay extra for ethically produced apparel.



The global sustainable athleisure market was valued at USD 90.62 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 134.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global sustainable athleisure market is bifurcated into products, types, genders, and distribution channels.

Based on products, the global sustainable athleisure market is bifurcated into shirts, yoga pants, leggings, and shorts. The shirt segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period

Based on type, the global sustainable athleisure market is bifurcated into mass and premium segments.

The mass segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.



Based on gender, the global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into men and women.

The men's segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global sustainable athleisure market is divided into offline and online channels.

The offline segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global sustainable athleisure market shareholder, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global sustainable athleisure market are Vuori, PANGAIA, OuterKnown, ABLE, HanesBrands Inc., EILEEN FISHER, Patagonia, Inc., Adidas AG, Wear Pact, LLC, and Under Armor Inc.





In May 2023, the new athleisure and essential wear company "Good Indian"

was

founded by entrepreneurs Rushad Wadia and Avneesh Gadgil. The new brand sells its products through its online store. In November 2022, Pangaia, a materials science brand,

collaborated with Evo on a bio-based activewear line to identify breakthrough materials that enhance biodiversity, eliminate petrochemical

products, and support a good climate future.



