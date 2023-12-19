Surgical Lasers Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Surgical laser products are used during laser treatments for a variety of procedures, such as the removal of moles and tattoos, the cutting or destruction of abnormal or diseased tissues, the reduction or elimination of lesions and tumors, the sealing of lymph arteries, and the blockage of blood vessels and nerve endings. They are used in various treatments, including open, laparoscopic, percutaneous, gynecological, dermatological, urological, cardiologic, oncological, ophthalmic, and dental procedures. Surgical lasers can heal soft tissue by heating it, which helps hasten the healing process for patients. They are used in reconstructive surgery and the treatment of conditions like cancer because of their ability to concentrate on specific tissue layers.

Market Dynamics Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

As surgical lasers are used more often to address chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, multiple sclerosis, and asthma, and significantly lower healthcare costs, the market is expected to grow. In 2019, 463 million individuals between the ages of 20 and 79 will have diabetes globally, predicts the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). That figure is anticipated to rise to 700 million by 2045. The IDF estimates that another 374 million people are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The IDF estimates that half of all diabetes patients in Asia reside in China and India. According to the IDF, the Western Pacific region, consisting of China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia, is one of the most inhabited regions globally and now has 138.2 million diabetics. That number is predicted to increase to 201.8 million by 2035

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technological advancements, rising product adoption rates, partnerships and cooperation among large firms, and industry development contribute to this. For instance, the next-generation ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System from LENSAR, Inc., a medical technology firm that specializes in cutting-edge femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, received 510(k) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The Eye Institute of West Florida used the ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System for the first time in a professional environment in August 2022. It is anticipated that these changes will speed up market growth. As a result of the factors, the market under examination is projected to expand throughout the inquiry. However, laser surgery's exorbitant procedure costs will undoubtedly restrain industry expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global Surgical Lasers Market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The presence of modern healthcare infrastructure, the high acceptance rates of technologically advanced aesthetic laser technologies, and the rise in demand for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures all contribute to this supremacy. Additional factors anticipated to promote market development include the local presence of large corporations and their continuous strategic initiatives. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) projected 316,886 ablative laser-assisted skin resurfacing operations in the United States in 2016, up from 326,120 procedures in 2015. Due to favorable reimbursement regulations, as well as increased demand for less invasive ophthalmic and cosmetic procedures, the market is expected to grow. Due to the presence of several industry players, this region also has the largest market share.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Due to mature economies and benevolent regulatory frameworks, the leading market participants in the area have development potential. As a result, this sector is predicted to see profitable expansion during the projection period. As a result of its better economic structure and high adoption rate of cutting-edge technology, Germany has the biggest market share in the region. Major market growth factors include competitors' use of inorganic development strategies and the rising use of laser dentistry to treat oral mucosal lesions.



The global surgical lasers market was valued at USD 6678.13 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 16536.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global surgical lasers market is bifurcated into usability, applications, composition, and distribution channels.

Based on product type, the global surgical lasers market is bifurcated solid-state lasers, gas laser systems, diode laser systems, and others solid-state segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.



Based on application, the global surgical lasers market is bifurcated into aesthetic, surgical, dental, and ophthalmic. The aesthetic segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.



Based on end-users, the global surgical lasers market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global surgical lasers market players are Cynosure, Inc.; Lumenis Ltd.; Candela Corporation; Cutera, Inc.; Lutronic Corporation; El. En Group; Fotona d.o.o.; OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.; and Biolase.



In March 2023, Align introduced its first professional teeth-whitening system compatible with Invisalign treatment. The Invisalign Professional Whitening System is designed specifically for Invisalign clear aligners and Vivera retainers NuTrace laser marking technology has been developed by Surgical Holdings, a reputable and award-winning British producer of surgical instruments, to assist hospitals in ensuring the complete traceability of surgical instruments throughout the sterile supply process. In December 2022, the US FDA declared that LASIK, a laser eye operation used to address vision issues, is not as safe as previously thought. As a result, the FDA produced a new guideline draft outlining the procedure's risks and potential adverse effects for individuals considering it. Double vision, dry eyes, soreness, difficulties driving at night, and seeing haloes around things are possible side effects.



