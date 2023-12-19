Surgical Dressing Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Applications for burns, ulcers, and surgical enrichment/dressings are also available. They should be regarded as healing aids; while preferred, they are not required in an emergency. Hundreds of dressings are being offered to assist with wound care. Before selecting a dressing, a medical professional must carefully assess the needs of the wound to ascertain which would be most effective. Surgical and wound dressings were first intended as barriers or covers to protect the wound from further harm or infection. The introduction of novel semisynthetic and biosynthetic dressings has shifted the emphasis from the function of dressings to promoting healing.

Market Dynamics Increasing Prevalence of Organ Transplant Surgeries Drives the Global Market

Recent years have dramatically increased organ transplant surgeries due to scientific advancements and growing public awareness. The Global Observatory on Donation & Transplantation (GODT) reports that kidney transplants made up the bulk of surgeries performed in 2015. The frequency of lifestyle-related disorders like diabetes and the prevalence of renal diseases all contribute to the increase in kidney transplant operations, as do the increase in donors, drop-in transplant failure rates, and growth in donor numbers. The market for surgical dressings is expected to develop significantly due to these surgeries.

Adoption of New Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Medical professionals are increasingly treating surgical wounds with cutting-edge techniques because of the epidemic, including telemedicine platforms and virtual consultations. Singapore General Hospital and the National University of Singapore created VeCare in response to the most recent information published on MobiHealthNews (HIMSS) in October 2021. A point-of-care tool for wound evaluation, this smart bandage has sensors and a smartphone app for remote wound monitoring.

The wearable device can locate the cause of reoccurring sores in less than 15 minutes. Numerous studies have also shown how telemedicine options can improve wound care outcomes and increase patient compliance and satisfaction. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) revised the list of these reimbursable services. These reasons make it likely that the market would grow greatly after the epidemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global Surgical Dressing Market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies, large market players in the region, and government initiatives that give doctors access to cutting-edge medical technology and educational opportunities all play a part. The Global Surgery Initiative was established in 2015 by the Department of Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital to support the growth of global connections and the advancement of medical technology to conduct surgical procedures effectively.

Additionally, the area's surgical dressing industry has a promising future due to factors including an aging population, growing incidence of chronic diseases like osteoporosis and heart disease, extensive knowledge of preventative treatment, and contemporary surgical procedures. According to a study by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis will affect 14 million American men and women over 50 by 2020. Doctors will conduct more surgical treatments as lifestyle disorders increase in prevalence. The need for surgical dressings in this area will rise as a result.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The high per capita income in Europe, the existence of a well-established healthcare system, the large number of healthcare professionals, proper access to healthcare services, the accessibility of cutting-edge devices, and favorable reimbursement policies all support the expansion of the general surgery market. Everyone in the country can access healthcare, and regular taxes fund most expenses. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain dominate the European market. Due to significant providers of surgical dressing products in Germany, the country's market share reached 26.3% in 2018. Numerous variables, such as growing surgical reimbursement rates, an aging population, and increased burn and trauma cases, are expected to fuel market expansion.



The global surgical dressing market was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global surgical dressing market is bifurcated into product type, applications, and end-user.

Based on product type, the global surgical dressing market is bifurcated into primary dressings, secondary dressings, and others. The primary dressing segmentdominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.



Based on application, the global surgical dressing market is bifurcated into diabetes-based surgeries, cardiovascular-based surgeries, ulcers, burns, transplant sites, and others.

The other segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global surgical dressing market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global surgical dressing market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

The key players in the global surgical dressing market are Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Advancis Medical, Acelity, Medtronic, Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., 3M, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Inc., and Mölnlycke Health Care AB.





In April 2023, Real-time pH wound monitoring using nanocellulose dressing was created by academics at Linköping University in Sweden. It may detect early signals of infection without obstructing the healing process. In March 2023, Bengaluru-based Healthium Medtech introduced a new line of wound dressings called Theruptor Novo for treating chronic wounds, including leg and foot ulcers caused by diabetes. An anti-microbial, non-toxic wound dressing with US, Indian, EU, and Canadian patents is called Theruptor Novo.



