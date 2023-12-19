Kremlin expresses approval of Serbia's ruling party win in parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Kremlin expressed approval of the claimed victory of Serbia's ruling party, led by Leader Aleksandar Vucic, in the parliamentary elections held the day before.



“This is an exclusively internal matter of Serbia, Serbia that is friendly to us, Serbia that is brotherly to us. We, of course, welcome this success of Mr. Vucic,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov informed journalists in a news conference.



Moscow is closely observing the parliamentary elections in Serbia, stated Peskov, emphasizing that Russia anticipates the elections will contribute to the ongoing development of the country.



“Of course, we expect that the trajectory of further strengthening our friendship, our mutually beneficial and mutually respectful interaction will continue,” Peskov added.



On Sunday, Serbia conducted impromptu general and local elections for the 250-seat parliament, the 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, and municipal councils.



Serbian Premier Ana Brnabic reported that the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) secured 47 percent of the vote with half of the ballots tallied.



Additionally, she noted that the coalition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) garnered 23 percent, while the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), the ruling partner of the SNS, received 6.7 percent.

