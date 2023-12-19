White House: US raises concerns with Israel over murder of woman, daughter in Gaza church

(MENAFN) The White House announced on Monday that the Biden administration has "raised our concerns" with Israel following the fatal shooting of a mother and daughter who were seeking shelter in Gaza's sole Catholic church by one of its snipers.



John Kirby, National Security Council representative, informed media outlets: "we have raised our concerns about this particular incident with the Israeli government about the need for those who have injuries or who have been wounded, to be able to be safely evacuated so they can receive appropriate medical treatment."



Kirby restated US’ belief that "more can be done" by Israel to better safeguard civilians in Gaza as the conflict there persists, but declared that United States has not "seen any evidence that the Israelis are making it an aim of war, and a tactical operational necessity, to go out and slaughter innocent people."



"Now it is happening that people are being killed, people are being wounded. We recognize that, but it's a far cry from saying it's a part of their war aims," he further mentioned.



On Saturday, an Israeli sniper "murdered" a mother along with her daughter and wounded 7 additional civilians who were taking shelter at Gaza's Holy Family Parish, as reported by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.



One woman tragically lost her life while attempting to rescue another who had been shot, according to the office. Additionally, seven individuals sustained injuries while trying to protect others within the church compound.



"No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents," the patriarchate stated in a declaration.



The event was condemned by Pope Francis on Sunday, who stated that Israel was employing “terrorism” strategies in Gaza. The Pope identified the two murdered women as Nahida Khalil Anton as well as her daughter Samar.

