Hindu Groups Demand Ban On Muslim Vendors From K'taka Religious Fair

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayapura, Dec 19 (IANS) Members of Hindu groups and the Sri Ram Sena on Tuesday demanded a ban on Muslim vendors from conducting business at the famous historical Sri Siddeshwara Sankramana religious fair in Karnataka's Vijayapura district.

The groups warned of staging a protest if Muslim vendors were allowed.

The religious fair has a history of over a hundred years and is held during Makar Sankranti.

Preparations have already started, as a significant number of devotees from north Karnataka and Maharashtra participate in it.

Earlier in the day, Hindu activists gathered in front of the temple, stating that they would submit a memorandum on this issue to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

The activists claimed that Muslim vendors are not allowed to conduct business at Hindu temple premises and religious fairs in the state, and a similar decision should be made at the Siddeshwara Sankramana fair as well.

