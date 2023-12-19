Argentina warns protestors of taking away their welfare benefits

(MENAFN) In a significant and contentious move, the government of President Javier Milei in Argentina has announced stringent measures against citizens participating in road closures, a common form of protest in the country known as 'corte de ruta.' The new policy, unveiled on Monday, indicates that individuals involved in setting up roadblocks will face the severe consequence of losing social benefits, marking a departure from the traditional approach to handling such protests.



President Milei, known for his "shock therapy" policies aimed at economic and political recovery, has expressed concern over potential backlash against his administration's initiatives. Minister of Human Capital Sandra Pettovello, in a video message to the nation, emphasized the government's stance, stating that while protesting is a right, citizens also have the right to move freely through Argentine territory to reach their workplaces.



Under the new policy, individuals who promote, instigate, organize, or participate in road closures will not only lose access to the Ministry of Human Capital but also risk losing their welfare benefits. To prevent potential manipulation, the government plans to audit organizations administering welfare benefits, aiming to eliminate any middlemen who may coerce individuals into attending protests by threatening to withhold their benefits. Those facing benefit cuts for not attending a protest are encouraged to report such instances to the government through a dedicated hotline.



"The only ones who are not going to get paid are those who go to protests and block the streets," emphasized Pettovello. However, to address concerns about the impact on vulnerable members of society, the government has pledged to double the Universal Child Allowance and raise the Food Card allotment by 50 percent. Pettovello underscored the government's commitment to facilitating the recovery of jobs, autonomy, and freedom for all citizens.



This bold move by President Milei's government sparks debates about the balance between the right to protest and ensuring the free movement of citizens, raising questions about the potential implications of tying social benefits to political participation. Critics argue that such measures may infringe on democratic principles, while supporters see it as a necessary step to maintain order and prioritize the broader well-being of the nation.





