Germany, Lithuania ink agreement outlining roadmap for largest deployment of German troops on foreign soil

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical development, Germany and Lithuania have inked a groundbreaking agreement outlining the roadmap for the largest deployment of German troops on foreign soil in the modern era. The bilateral deal, signed on Monday, paves the way for a 5,000-strong German brigade to be stationed less than 20km (12 miles) from the border with Belarus, a key ally of Moscow. This move signifies a notable shift in Germany's military presence and underscores the evolving dynamics in the Baltic region.



The signing ceremony took place during the visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Lithuania, where he engaged in discussions with his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas. Germany, already leading a multinational NATO advance force stationed in Lithuania, opted to enhance its military presence in the region last year. Pistorius framed the future deployment as a manifestation of Germany assuming "leadership responsibility" within the United States-led military bloc, highlighting the strategic importance of the move.



Under the agreement, Germany plans to maintain a permanent presence of 4,800 troops and 200 civilian specialists in Lithuania, complete with heavy armaments and support structures. The relocation process is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024, with the brigade expected to achieve full combat readiness by 2027, according to the German Defense Ministry.



Lithuania, which shares borders with both Belarus and Russia's westernmost exclave, Kaliningrad, will play a pivotal role in hosting the deployed troops. The majority of foreign troops are slated to be stationed at the Rudninkai training ground in the southeast of Lithuania, close to the Belarusian border. Additionally, a military facility near the village of Rukla will host the remaining forces. The cities of Vilnius and Kaunas, in proximity to the base, will be home to many of the family members of the German soldiers, according to Lithuania's military authorities.



This landmark deployment reflects the evolving security landscape in the Baltic region, raising questions about the geopolitical implications and responses from neighboring countries. The strategic positioning of German forces in close proximity to Russia's sphere of influence adds a new dimension to the complex dynamics in the area, warranting close international scrutiny.





