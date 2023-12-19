EU declares investigation into Elon Musk`s X

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the European Union (EU) has announced the initiation of "formal infringement proceedings" against Elon Musk's X social media platform. The probe, unveiled on Monday, is in response to concerns over X's compliance with the recently implemented Digital Service Act, a comprehensive law aimed at combating illegal content and disinformation online.



The announcement follows a previous request made to X, formerly known as Twitter, to provide assurances regarding its adherence to the terms outlined in the Digital Service Act. The legislation, which took effect in August, grants authorities the power to impose fines of up to 6 percent of a company's annual global income or even ban it from operating in the European Union if violations are identified.



Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner responsible for enforcing the law, revealed in a social media post that the formal infringement proceedings were initiated due to a "suspected breach of obligations to counter illegal content and disinformation," as well as a "suspected breach of transparency obligations" and "suspected deceptive design of user interface."



The investigation will also scrutinize the effectiveness of X's 'community notes,' a feature allowing users to fact-check or provide comments on the accuracy of specific posts.



Responding to the charges on Monday, X asserted that it is "cooperating with the regulatory process" and emphasized the importance of maintaining a process free from political influence while adhering to the law.



The platform, which underwent a multi-billion-dollar takeover by Elon Musk last year, reiterated its commitment to creating a "safe and inclusive environment" for users, balancing this objective with the imperative of "protecting freedom of expression." Elon Musk, at the time of the takeover, identified himself as a "free speech absolutist," aligning with principles that underscore the tension between fostering a secure online environment and upholding the right to free expression.





