Hungary temporarily loses its voting rights

(MENAFN) Recent discussions within the European Union (EU) have reportedly raised the prospect of Hungary temporarily losing its voting rights, according to a report by the Financial Times. The consideration comes on the heels of Hungary's opposition to a EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) four-year financial aid package for Ukraine during the recent European Union summit. While Hungary did not ultimately block the initiation of European Union accession talks with Kiev, as previously threatened, the country continues to maintain a stance on Ukraine that diverges from the official position of the European Union.



Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has consistently criticized Brussels' plans for Ukraine's full European Union membership, as well as Western countries' confidence in Kiev's military capabilities against Russia. The Financial Times, citing anonymous officials, reported that some European Union members are contemplating the activation of Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, which allows states to lose certain rights if persistently breaching core European Union principles.



The report underscores the reluctance of many countries to employ this drastic measure, with some preferring an alternative approach: revealing to Budapest the "full costs" of its isolation.



An anonymous European Union staffer noted that while Hungary has the capacity to "create more trouble," it cannot impede the European Union from providing financial assistance to Ukraine. The official dispelled notions of Prime Minister Orban being "Putin's puppet," asserting that he is pursuing his own agenda.



As tensions between Hungary and the European Union escalate over differing views on Ukraine, the potential suspension of voting rights raises broader questions about the union's mechanisms for enforcing core principles and addressing dissent within its member states. The deliberations shed light on the complex dynamics at play as European Union leaders navigate the challenge of maintaining unity in the face of diverse geopolitical perspectives.



