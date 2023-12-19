EU countries disposed of EUR4 billion worth of Coved vaccines

(MENAFN) A recent analysis by Politico has shed light on a concerning revelation: European Union (EU) member states have reportedly discarded over 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, costing the bloc's taxpayers an estimated EUR4 billion (USD4.37 billion). The investigation points to a rushed decision in 2021 when the European Union, following the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccines, entered into a contract with the United States pharmaceutical giant for the purchase of 1.1 billion doses. This decision, once unquestioned, has now become the focus of a probe, drawing controversial attention to European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.



The contractual obligation compelled European Union countries to acquire the doses even as the pandemic showed signs of winding down. Politico notes that despite efforts to donate excess vaccines to developing countries, logistical challenges and diminishing demand thwarted these attempts. Throughout the pandemic, the European Union received a total of at least 1.5 billion doses, equivalent to an estimated three doses per person. However, the analysis indicates that, on average, 0.7 doses were discarded for every member of the population, with Estonia and Germany ranking as the most wasteful, discarding nearly one dose per inhabitant.



While acknowledging that the calculations are estimates due to governments' reluctance to fully disclose the extent of vaccine waste, Politico asserts that its figures are likely conservative, if not underestimated. The findings raise questions about the decision-making process and oversight surrounding vaccine procurement in the European Union, fueling concerns about financial implications and the ethical considerations of discarding substantial quantities of potentially life-saving vaccines.



