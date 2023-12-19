Rohit Shetty Recalls It Was ‘20 Years Ago’ He Cast Ajay Devgn For His First Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's friendship goes way back and it all began during the director's assisting days with the Bollywood star.

The filmmaker made his debut in 2003 with 'Zameen', which stars Ajay, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar said:“Firstly, I have to say, this is the true legacy right? This is a 33-year-old association and friendship and 14 years ago you cast Ajay in your first film”

To which Rohit Shetty replied:“20 years ago.”

Laughingly, Karan replied:“Oh God, my math fails me. Ohh yeah, you were an AD on Ajay's first film, Phool aur Kaante”

Rohit replied:“Yes, Suhaag Haqeeqat, then all the production films, Pyaar Toh Hona Tha, Raju Chacha, all of them.”

“How many films did you assist Ajay?” asked Karan.

Rohit replied:“More than 10-12 films.”

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

