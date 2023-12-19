Pro-Western bloc gets greatly defeated in Serbian election

(MENAFN) In a significant political development, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has emerged triumphant over a pro-European Union (EU) opposition coalition in the country's recent parliamentary election. Exit polls indicate that Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is set to secure over half of the parliamentary seats, marking a decisive win with approximately 46 percent of the vote, according to polls conducted by CeSID and Ipsos. In contrast, the rival Serbia Against Violence (SPN) is projected to claim less than 28 percent of the votes. Out of a total of 18 parties in contention, five are expected to surpass the 3 percent threshold required to enter the 250-member national legislature.



The SNS's anticipated slim majority of 128 seats, up from its current 120, is poised to shape the future political landscape in Serbia. While President Vucic expressed his satisfaction, declaring the outcome an "absolute victory," the government is likely to enter into a coalition with existing partners rather than forming a new government independently. The move aims to consolidate power and strengthen the party's position in the aftermath of a turbulent period that led to the snap general election.



The decision to call for a snap election followed widespread protests triggered by two mass shootings in May, resulting in the loss of 18 lives. Notably, this marks the fifth parliamentary election in Serbia since 2012 when the SNS initially rose to power. The electoral landscape has seen a series of shifts, reflecting the evolving political dynamics within the nation.



Beyond the parliamentary polls, Serbians participated in local elections across municipalities, including the influential capital, Belgrade, and the northern province of Vojvodina. Belgrade, home to a quarter of the nation's population, holds particular significance as the mayor's office, elected by the city council, wields substantial influence within the Serbian political system.



As Serbia navigates this latest electoral outcome, the implications for the country's geopolitical orientation and domestic policy are poised to unfold. The election results signal a potential reconfiguration of alliances and power dynamics, shaping the trajectory of Serbia's political landscape in the coming years.



