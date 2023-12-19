Climate And Conflict A Toxic Geopolitical Mix In Syria

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the COP28 climate conference wrapped up in the United Arab Emirates last week, international observers were focused on the outcome of the talks , with good reason. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

But just off stage, regional analysts were absorbed in a related issue that will hinder efforts to implement any plan to save the planet. Call it the geopolitics of climate action, and

Syria was exhibit A .

With Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

absent from the proceedings , Prime Minister Hussein Arnous was tasked to lead the delegation in Dubai. Syrian officials underscored their primary focus was on securing funding for climate adaptation in the war-torn country, a concern other conflict-ridden states share.

While it's imperative to address Syria's environmental challenges, it's crucial to consider them in the wider context. Channeling climate funds to a regime that has

exacerbated old environmental woes

while

creating new

ones will undermine efforts to hold those responsible to account. Worse, it creates an opportunity for climate funds to be misused.

The regime's extensively documented corruption and

manipulation of aid and development funding

pose a significant risk to mitigation efforts. Any climate funding allocated to Syria must come with assurances that the money won't be redirected.

For more than 12 agonizing years, the Syrian conflict has

inflicted brutal violence , economic turmoil, and widespread suffering. Concurrently, recent years have brought a surge in extreme weather events in Syria – scorching temperatures, devastating wildfires, relentless droughts, and ceaseless sandstorms.