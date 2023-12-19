Puccini's 'Tosca' Shines At Budapest's Restored Opera House

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Budapest's Opera House completed years of restoration in 2022 and now stands in its original 1884 glory, one of the grandest and most elaborately decorated structures of the 19th century. With only 1,700 seats, fewer than the Vienna State Opera's 2,200 or La Scala's 1,800, it is an intimate theater with no bad seats and preternaturally transparent acoustics.

The connection between musicians and the audience in the Budapest theater has an immediacy that I have felt nowhere else in sixty years of opera-going, and the Hungarian Ensemble made the most of it.

Hungary has a grand musical tradition; its conductors bestrode the podiums of the world two generations ago. The Second World War and Soviet occupation took a heavy toll on Hungary's musical capacity but failed to extinguish the distinctly Magyar dialectic of passion and intelligence that informs Hungarian interpretation at its best.

Conductor Levente Török gave an electrifying reading of Puccini's score, a reminder that Puccini is too good to be left to the humdrum Italian music directors who usually take the baton in Tosca. The cast featured no names that would draw crowds at New York's Metropolitan Opera or Covent Garden, but they all sang extremely well. More than that: They formed an ensemble and made the whole greater than the sum of the parts.

Mark Twain quipped that Wagner's music is better than it sounds. The reverse is true of Puccini, who contributed four works to the standard operatic repertoire: His music is worse than it sounds. In the care of the right conductor, it sounds ravishing. Puccini used enormous skill in spinning out musical phrases to tease listeners' expectations.

Timing is everything in a Puccini opera, and there is something to be said for a Mitteleuropäische interpretation. This style requires as much attention to metrical variation as Mozart. Puccini's repertoire of musical tricks is smaller, but no less demanding; it's harder for a comedian to make people laugh at a bad joke than a good one.