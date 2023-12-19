Nautilus Biotech Corporation Launches Non

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Nautilus Biotech Corporation proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking creation: AQUAVE! Tequila Water. This innovative non-alcoholic beverage is poised to redefine the industry with its unique tequila-infused formula, offering a genuine rehydration experience without the drawbacks of alcohol. AQUAVE! is the brainchild of Michael Knight, an accomplished bartender, chemist, and author.

"AQUAVE! Tequila Water represents a new era in beverage innovation," says Knight. "Its blend of natural spring water, organic blue agave nectar, quercitannic acid from oak tequila fermentation barrels, and natural caffeine makes it a refreshing alternative to traditional drinks."

AQUAVE! delivers a thirst-quenching experience that caters to the wellness needs of modern-day teetotalers. The beverage boasts a light, invigorating, and remarkably palatable profile, suitable for any occasion.

Richard H. Davis, President, and CEO of Nautilus Biotech Corporation, expresses excitement about this innovative addition to their product line. "AQUAVE! is a mild electrolyte beverage, sports nutritionists and medical experts will love this new hydrating beverage," noted Davis.

About Nautilus Biotech Corporation:

Nautilus Biotech Corporation is a cutting-edge company committed to redefining the beverage industry through innovative and health-conscious products. With a focus on combining science and taste, Nautilus Biotech is at the forefront of delivering groundbreaking solutions to consumers seeking refreshing alternatives to traditional beverages.

News Photo Caption: A captivating testament to AQUAVE!'s appeal is captured in a photo featuring Michael Knight hiking in the Rocky Mountains, proudly showcasing the product in his back pocket.

