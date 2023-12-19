Multi-Story Residential Building Is On Fire In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The incident occurred on Asad Ahmedov Street in the "Yeni Yasamal" residential area. The fire started in the basement of the 16-story building and spread to the upper floors, Azernews reports.

Live force and equipment of the State Fire Fighting Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire.