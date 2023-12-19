Dutch Defense Minister: 'Aid To Ukraine Is Crucial For Our Own Security'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said that aid to Ukraine is not a charity and is crucial for the Netherlands' own security.

She said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Aid to Ukraine is not a charity, but it is crucial for our own security. The defense of the Netherlands is anchored in international cooperation and does not start at the border. That is why we continue to support Ukraine," she wrote.

Earlier reports said that the Netherlands had sent EUR 550 million in military aid to Ukraine over the past two months. The total amount of Dutch support has already reached EUR 2.6 billion.