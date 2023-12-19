Turkmenistan Unveils Number Of Wells In Gumdag Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. About 300
wells are currently operating at the Turkmenistan Gumdag oil field,
Trend reports.
This deposit, according to an official source, is one of
Turkmenistan's oldest, and the first well was discovered in
1947.
Furthermore, the specialists in the local oil management of the
field were able to successfully exceed the production plan from
January to November this year by 12 percent.
Turkmenistan is currently working hard to diversify its energy
sector, with a particular emphasis on developing its oil-related
industries. Given the nation's vast oil reserves, this endeavor is
significant, and it includes ambitious methods for the extraction,
transportation, and export of this vital energy commodity.
According to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's
hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of
oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of
oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107622796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.