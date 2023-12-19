Turkmenistan Unveils Number Of Wells In Gumdag Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. About 300 wells are currently operating at the Turkmenistan Gumdag oil field, Trend reports.

This deposit, according to an official source, is one of Turkmenistan's oldest, and the first well was discovered in 1947.

Furthermore, the specialists in the local oil management of the field were able to successfully exceed the production plan from January to November this year by 12 percent.

Turkmenistan is currently working hard to diversify its energy sector, with a particular emphasis on developing its oil-related industries. Given the nation's vast oil reserves, this endeavor is significant, and it includes ambitious methods for the extraction, transportation, and export of this vital energy commodity.

According to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.