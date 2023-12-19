               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan Unveils Number Of Wells In Gumdag Field


12/19/2023 1:09:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. About 300 wells are currently operating at the Turkmenistan Gumdag oil field, Trend reports.

This deposit, according to an official source, is one of Turkmenistan's oldest, and the first well was discovered in 1947.

Furthermore, the specialists in the local oil management of the field were able to successfully exceed the production plan from January to November this year by 12 percent.

Turkmenistan is currently working hard to diversify its energy sector, with a particular emphasis on developing its oil-related industries. Given the nation's vast oil reserves, this endeavor is significant, and it includes ambitious methods for the extraction, transportation, and export of this vital energy commodity.

According to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107622796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search